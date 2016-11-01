Water Garden 2.0
Bring the garden inside with this closed-loop ecosystem!
Bring the fun of aquaponics inside with the Water Garden! This mini aquaponics system is a self-cleaning fish tank that grows organic herbs and microgreens on top. The fish waste fertilizes the plants and the plants clean the water — so fewer water changes required! It's perfect as a gift, family activity, or classroom project to teach about DIY aquaponics & ecosystems.
Everything included:
- 3-gallon fish tank – H 12" x L 11" x D 8"
- 3 month's supply of organic microgreen & wheatgrass seeds to get started
- Growstones, growbed, and decorative gravel
- Silent, submersible water pump (UL-Listed in US & Canada)
- Water treatment and natural fertilizer
- Fish food and a coupon for a betta fish
- FREE downloadable online curriculum for kids about the science behind aquaponics
What does it grow?
Key Features:
Self-Cleaning
The natural fish waste fertilizes the plants, and the plants clean the water — no weekly water changes needed!
Quick Harvest
You'll be able to start harvesting the included organic microgreen seeds in just 10 days, giving you the freshest ingredients for smoothies or salad toppings right at your fingertips!
Multi-Use
It's a garden, a fish tank, and a beautiful addition to your home decor! This product has "multi-use" written all over it!
Claims: Organic | Non-GMO | Designed and manufactured in the U.S.A