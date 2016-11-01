Water Garden 2.0

Key Features:

Self-Cleaning

The natural fish waste fertilizes the plants, and the plants clean the water — no weekly water changes needed!

Quick Harvest

You'll be able to start harvesting the included organic microgreen seeds in just 10 days, giving you the freshest ingredients for smoothies or salad toppings right at your fingertips!

Multi-Use

It's a garden, a fish tank, and a beautiful addition to your home decor! This product has "multi-use" written all over it!

Claims: Organic | Non-GMO | Designed and manufactured in the U.S.A